TISS NET PG 2023 application process to begin on December 14, check details

Tata Institute of Social Sciences will begin the application process for TISS NET PG on December 14. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at appln.tiss.edu.

The National Entrance Test (TISS_NET) (Computer Based) at Different Centres. ( Stage - I ) will be conducted from January 28 to February 28, 2023.

TISS NET PG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have successfully completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree of at least three or four years duration, or its equivalent (under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 or 10+2+2+1 year bridge course pattern of study, or any other pattern satisfying the mandatory requirements of 15 years of formal education), from a university accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India.

TISS NET PG 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for each study programme.A candidate can apply for multiple programmes and pay for each of those programmes in ONE online form.

TISS NET PG 2023 Selection process: TISSNET PG selection process comprised of two stages:

1. TISS National Entrance Test (TISS-NET)

2. TISS Online Assessments (OA).

TISS NET PG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at appln.tiss.edu

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the printout.

