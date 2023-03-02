TISSNET answer key 2023 releasing tomorrow at admissions.tiss.edu

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2023) answer key tomorrow, March 3. Candidates will be able to check the answer keys from the official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS National Entrance Test (TISS_NET) was held on February 25 from 2 pm to 3: 40 pm. Candidates who took the TISS NET exam will be able to raise objections till March 8.

“TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key will be available on 3rd March 2023 in the online application form for candidates who have completed TISS NET. Candidates can review the answer key and write their queries using the “TISS NET Answer key Challenge” option given in the online application. The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on 8th March 2023 at 05:00 PM” reads the official website.

TISSNET answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the TISS official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

Click on the “TISSNET 2023 answer key” link

Login with your registered email ID and password.

The TISSNET provisional answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and take print for future reference.