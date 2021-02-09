The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Tuesday released the admit card for the TISSNET entrance exam 2021 for MA programmes on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.

The institute will conduct the computer-based entrance examination on February 20, 2021, at various centres. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Direct link to download TISSNET MA admit card 2021.

How to download TISSNET MA admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on ‘Admission’

Click on the link that reads, ‘View Application’ appearing next to ‘Masters in Arts Programmes’

Key in your credentials and login

Click on 'Hall Ticket Download' option given at the top of the screen

The TISSNET MA admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.