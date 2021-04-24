TJEE 2021: Registration date extended- check new date, revised exam pattern here

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the last date to register for TJEE 2021. The last date to apply for the examination is till April 30, 2021. The registration process was started on April 5, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can apply for the exam through the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

The admit card will be available in the second week of June and the examination would be conducted on June 23, 2021. The result would tentatively be announced in the third week of July 2021.

Check official notice on last date here

The examination pattern of TJEE 2021 has been revised by the Board for distribution of seats of professional degree colleges through the counseling process of TBJEE. As per the revised exam pattern, in place of two days examination pattern consisting of four shifts, this year onwards, the examination will be conducted in a single day with three shifts system. Also, the percentile score system shall be implemented for the publication of results showing the common merit rank.

The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala. The application must be done through online mode only. There is no printed application form available.

