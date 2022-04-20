Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TJEE 2022 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, here's the direct link
competitive exams

TJEE 2022 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, here's the direct link

TBJEE has released the admit card for TJEE 2022 examination on its official website at tbjee.nic.in.
TJEE 2022 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, here's the direct link
Published on Apr 20, 2022 03:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for TJEE 2022 examination. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in. The TJEE exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27. The answer key will be made available on April 29, 2022.

Direct link to download the admit card

TJEE Admit card 2021 How to download

Visit the official website at

Click on the link that reads Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP