TJEE 2022 admit card to be released today at tbjee.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will release the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) today, April 20 . Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can obtain their TBJEE 2022 admit card through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can download the admit card through the Credentials.

The TJEE examination for will be conducted on Wednesday, April 27. The answer key will be made available on April 29, 2022.

TJEE 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official TBJEE website at tbjee.nic.in.

Click on the link that says "Download Admit Card for TJEE 2022."

After you click the link, the login site will appear on your screen.

To log in, enter your user id and password on the page.

After logging in, the TJEE 2022 admission card appears on the screen.

Check all of the details on the TJEE admit card 2022 and print it for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON