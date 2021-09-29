TN TRB exam for assistants, other posts in November, know selection process

The Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment board (TN TRB) will conduct a computer-based exam on November 13, 14, and 15 for the selection of a total of 2207 Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I and Computer Instructor Grade I in Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service.

The application process of this recruitment drive is open and the deadline for the submission of the forms is October 17.

The exam would comprise questions from the main subject, educational methodology, and general knowledge.

Regarding the calculation of the marks, the Board has said, “The Computer Based Examination may be conducted in multiple sessions. Whenever Computer Based Examination is conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks.”

“In case the examinations are conducted in only one session, actual marks obtained by the candidates will only be considered for calculating the Merit List,” it has added.

After the computer-based test is held, the board will prepare the list of candidates for certificate verification in 1:2 ratio.

The final list of selected candidates will be released on the website of the board. “The appointment orders for provisionally selected candidates will be issued by the Appointing Authority after due verification and subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria for appointments,” it has said.

