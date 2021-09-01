Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021 declared on tndte.gov.in, direct link here

TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 09:51 AM IST
TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021 declared on tndte.gov.in, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education has declared TNDTE April Diploma Result 2021 on September 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the April Diploma examination can check their result through the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.

As per the information available, the Diploma Results for the 2nd, 3rd year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M have been released and is now available on the official site of TNDTE. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

TNDTE Diploma April Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.

• Click on TNDTE April Diploma Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to select Scheme J or Scheme K/L/M.

• Enter the registration number and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TNDTE conducts examinations for the Diploma courses offered in the various polytechnics in the state. The examinations are conducted twice every year – in April and in October. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNDTE.

