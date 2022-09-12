Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNEA 2022 Counselling process ends today, tentative allotment list on Sept 13

Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:25 PM IST

TNEA counselling process for General ranks will close down from today September 12.

ByHT Education Desk

The government of Tamil Nadu will close down the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling process for General ranks from today September 12. All the shortlisted candidates can complete their choice filling by 5 pm today at the official website of www.tneaonline.org.

The tentative allotment result will be released on September 13. The tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates as well as the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates will be made public on September 25 before 10 am.

TNEA Counseling 2022: How to do choice filling

Visit the website at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the log in button

Key in your details

Submit and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

