Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNPSC 2023 updated annual planner released at www.tnpsc.gov.in, check here

TNPSC 2023 updated annual planner released at www.tnpsc.gov.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 08:37 PM IST

TNPSC released the exam calendar/annual planner for the year 2023.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Updated Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner- 2023. Candidates can check the annual calendar at www.tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the Combined Engineering Service examination notification will be released in September 2023 and the examination will be held in December 2023. The Assistant Jailor notification is scheduled for release in March, and the exam is slated for June, according to the calendar.

Here's the direct link to check the notice

TNPSC 2023 updated calender: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Updated Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner- 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the calendar

Take printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
tnpsc tnpsc.gov.in
