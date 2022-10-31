TNPSC admit cards 2022 released for field surveyor, draftsman and other posts

TNPSC admit cards 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit cards for the posts of Field surveyor, draftsman Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and surveyor cum assistant surveyor in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service.

Interested candidates can now check and download the admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC is scheduled to conduct the objective type written examination for these posts on November 6, 2022. Paper-I will be conducted in the morning shift and Paper-II will be conducted in the afternoon shift.

Candidates can access the admit cards by keying in their application number and date of birth.

The TNPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1089 vacancies, out of which 798 are for the post of field surveyor, 236 are for the post of draftsman, and 55 are for the post of surveyor-cum-assistant draftsman.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.” reads the official notification.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on “registered user” under candidate’s corner

Click on already registered tab

Key in your application number and date of birth

Login and click on the admit card link

Check and download for future purposes