TNPSC CSE Group-IV tentative answer key released, direct link here

TNPSC CSE Group-IV tentative answer key: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer keys of the Combined Civil Services Examination (CSE) for Group-IV for the year 2022. Interested candidates can check and download the tentative answer keys from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 preliminary exam was conducted on July 24, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government.

Tentative answer key has been released for general Tamil with general studies.

Representations, challenging the tentative answer keys or expressing views can be submitted only in online mode through the official website tnpsc.gov.in within seven days. The last date to raise objections, if any, can be raised till August 8, 2022 till 5:45 pm. Objections made after that will not be considered.

The final answer keys will be published on the Commission’s website only after the completion of the entire selection process.

“Regardless of the Code in the Question Booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.” reads the official notification.

How to raise objections, check here

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the link “Combined civil services examination-IV (Group-IV) services (DOE:24/07/2022) (Tentative keys)” under announcements tab

Click on the key challenge button against the answer key

Key in the details and submit the objection

Direct link for answer keys here. Click here.