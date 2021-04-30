TNPSC Departmental Examination 2021 notification released, check details here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Departmental Examination 2021 notification on April 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The registration process will end on May 28, 2021, till 11.59 pm.

The examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2021, except on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The departmental exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, as per the official notice.

The examination pattern will comprise objective type tests and descriptive type tests. Both the objective type tests and descriptive type tests will be conducted for 4 days in 2 sessions per day. The examination will be conducted in the form of the ‘with books/ without books’ option. The candidates are required to obtain minimum pass marks in both types (Objective & Descriptive) for considering them as passed in the Departmental Tests where the combination of objective and descriptive type of examinations is prescribed in respect of the Departmental Test.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹30/- as registration fees along with ₹200/- as examination fees through online mode. Any other mode of payment will not be allowed or accepted by the Commission.