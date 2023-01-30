Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNTET 2022 paper 2 admit card: Know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Three days before the scheduled day of the examination, a new admit card with the examination centre (Venue) will be released.

ByHT Education Desk

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the district admit card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 2. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The Provisional Admit Card-I (Districts) for the TNTET Paper II test has been released by the Teachers Recruitment Board. Three days before the scheduled day of the exam, a new admit card will be provided with the address of the examination centre (Venue) in the districts that have previously been informed.

The TNTET 2022 Paper II is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 14 in computer-based mode. The practice test paper is also available on the official website.

Examination schedule

Important dates

Examination DateVenue Admit Card
February 3, 2023January 31, 2023
February 4, 2023February 1, 2023
February 5, 2023February 2, 2023
February 6, 2023February 3, 2023
February 7, 2023February 4, 2023
February 8, 2023February 5, 2023
February 10, 2023February 7, 2023
February 11, 2023February 8, 2023
February 12, 2023February 9, 2023
February 13, 2023February 10, 2023
February 14, 2023February 11, 2023

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

