TNTET Paper II 2022 tentative answer keys released at trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET Paper II 2022 answer keys: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on Wednesday, February 22 released the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET) Paper-II 2022 tentative answer keys. The Computer Based Exam for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper II was held from Feb 3, 2023 to February 15, 2023 in 23 sessions.

The tentative answer key has been released with the master question paper in PDF Format. Candidates can now raise objections against the tentative answer key only through online objection tracker, available in the TRB website from Feb 22 till 05:30 pm on February 25.

TNTET Paper II 2022: Direct link for TNTET tentative answer keys

Candidates should submit their objections regarding the answer key against master question paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options).

TNTET Paper II 2022 answer key: Link to raise objections

The candidates should submit proof in support of their objections from standard Text Books only. “The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained. They will be summarily rejected. For each objection separate OTP will be generated,” reads the notice issued by the board along with the tentative answer keys.

The steps to raise objections has also been provided in the notice issued by the board.