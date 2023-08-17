TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023 released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, download link here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted in August 2023. The written examination will comprise of two parts- Part I and Part II. Part I will be Tamil Eligibility Test- objective type and Part II will be General Knowledge, Psychology and others. The candidate has to obtain minimum 40 marks (40%) in Tamil Language Eligibility Test, for him/her to be eligible for evaluation of his/her main examination OMR answer sheet.

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Click on TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Examination centre will be intimated on the website along with the admit card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNUSRB.

