Tripura: TPSC interview dates for lecturer in diploma level tech institutes out

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced the interview dates for the selection of lecturers in diploma level technical institutions under Higher Education Department, Government of Tripura. The interview will be held from November 30 to December 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The interview will be held at the TPSC office, Agartala, Akhaura Road, Tripura (W).

The reporting time for the interview is 8 am for those candidates having exam in the forenoon session and 12 noon for those having interview in the afternoon session.

“Provisional admission certificate of interview will be sent by post. If any candidate doesn’t receive the provisional admission certificate in due time, he or she may contact Commission’s secretariat three days prior to the date of interview for photocopy of provisional admission certificate,” the TPSC has said.

The lecturers will be selected in computer science technology, civil engineering, architect engineering, fashion technology, mechanical engineering, automobile, chemistry, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering, English and Commerce subjects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}