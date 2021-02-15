Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here
competitive exams

TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here

Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
TS CET 2021.(ANI file)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday, February 12, released the schedule for TS CET 2021 examination on its official website. The schedule includes the exam dates for EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, and various other examinations.

Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.

"The Competent Authority i.e, Chairman, TSCHE, has appointed Conveners of TS CETs-2021 to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into various UG and PG Professional courses offered in the Professional Colleges of Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22," reads the official notification.

According to the schedule, the council will conduct the TS EAMCET exam from July 5 to 9, 2021, while the TS ECET is scheduled to be held on July 1. The TS PGECET will be held from June 20 onwards.

TS CET 2021 schedule:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana state council of higher education examination schedule
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP