TS CGPET 2022 answer key released at cpget.tsche.ac.in, get link here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the CPGET 2022 answer key along with the response sheet, objection format. Candidates who took the examination can check the TS CGPET 2022 answer key from the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Direct link to download the TS CGPET 2022 Response Sheet

Direct link to download the TS CGPET 2022 Master Question paper with Preliminary key

Direct link to download the TS CGPET 2022 Objections.

TS CGPET 2022 examination was conducted in three sessions from August 11, 2022 till August 16, 2022.

TS CGPET 2022: Know how to download answer key

Visit the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your log in details

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

