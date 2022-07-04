Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS CPGECT 2022: Last date to apply today, July 4

TS CPGECT 2022 application process ends today, June 4.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 02:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Osmania University, Hyderabad will concluded the application application process for TS CPGECT 2022. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can submit their application till July 15 with late fee.

The SC/ST/PH candidates have to pay 600 as application fee, while other candidates have to pay 800 as application fee.

Direct link to apply here

TS CPGET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee, fill the application form

Submit the application

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2022 are being conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

osmania university
