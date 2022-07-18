Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

TS DEECET 2022 admit card released at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in, link here

TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 has been released today on July 18, 2022.
Published on Jul 18, 2022 05:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has released these TS DEECET 2022 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the TS DEECET 2022 examination can download the TS DEECET 2022 hall ticket from the official website at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS DEECET 2022 examination will be conducted on July 23 in two sessions from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. TS DEECET 2022 result will be announced on Saturday, July 30.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

TS DEECET 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the TS DEECET 2022 admit card

Take print out for future reference.

