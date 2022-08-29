TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration begins today at dost.cgg.gov.in
TS DOST Phase 3 registration process begins today at dost.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Phase 3 registration process begins today, August 29. Candidates can apply online on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. The last date for the registration for the TS DOST phase 3 registration is September 12.
Candidates have to pay ₹400 as registration fee for TS DOST Phase III. The TS DOST Phase-III allotment list will be out on September 16, 2022.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)announced the result for Phase-II seat allotment of Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 on August 27, 2022.
TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: How to register
Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration’.
Register yourself
Pay the application fee
Submit and take print out for future reference.