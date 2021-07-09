Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS EAMCET 2021: Last date today to make corrections on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2021 last date today to make changes in the application form. Candidates can make the changes through the official site on TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close down the correction window for TS EAMCET 2021. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official site on TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of 250/- is till July 19, 2021. The hall tickets can be downloaded from website from July 23 to July 31, 2021. The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of 500/- is till July 29, 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021: How to make corrections

Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET 2021 correction window available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

• Your corrections have been made.

The Engineering exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon on August 4, 5 and 6, 2021 and Agriculture and Medical course exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm on August 9 and 10, 2021.

