TS EAMCET 2021: Registration date again extended, check new date here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has again extended the registration date for TS EAMCET 2021. The last date has been extended till June 10, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The correction of the online application facility will open on June 11 and will close on June 16, 2021. The last date to submit the online applications with late fee is June 15, 2021. The hall tickets can be downloaded by candidates from June 22 to July 2, 2021.

Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with Mathematics, Physics along with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of Engineering and Technology can apply for the exam. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET 2021 registration link available on the home page.

• Pay the registration fees and click on submit.

• Fill in the online application form and click on submit.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.