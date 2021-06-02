TS EAMCET 2021: Tomorrow is last date to apply without late fee

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close the registration process for TS EAMCET 2021 on Thursday, June 3. Candidates who still have not applied for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 can apply online through the official website.

Candidates can apply after the deadline with late fee till June 28. The correction link for the candidates who have already applied will be activated from June 4 to 11. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website from June 21 to July 2.

The entrance examination will be conducted on July 5 and 6 for Agriculture and Medical (A&M) and Engineering from July 7 to 9

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET

On the homepage click on the TS EAMCET 2021 online application link

Pay the registration fee and fill the online application

Download the application and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.