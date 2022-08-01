TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released TS EAMCET answer key 2022 on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will be closed on Monday, August 1.

Candidates who want to send feedback to TSCHE regarding the preliminary answer key of TS EAMCET 2022 can do it by logging into the official website. The link is given below:

TS EAMCET answer key challenge portal

“The candidate has to map the “Question id.” from his “Response Sheet” against the “Question id.” of the “Master Question Paper” for a given day and a given session. Raise the Objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the “Master Question Paper” only,” reads an official statement.

For example, if the question ID is ‘1234567891’ in the candidate’s response sheet, then the option of same question id. i.e., ‘1234567891’ of the master question paper should be considered for the purpose of raising objection.

“The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only “ONCE”. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the “Objections on Preliminary key” on the website “eamcet.tsche.ac.in”,” it further reads.

TSCHE will verify candidates' responses and release the final version of the answer key. TS EAMCET result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

