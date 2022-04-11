TS EAMCET 2022: No 25% weightage to Inter marks, eligibility criteria relaxed

For the second year in a row, TS EAMCET rank cards will be prepared using only the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination, without taking into consideration 25% weightage of the Intermediate or Class 12 final examination, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said.

“The TS EAMCET-2022 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TS EAMCET-2022 examination and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAMCET-2022 ranks has been waived off as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 similar to the TS EAMCET-2021 (G.O.Rt.No.56 (Higher Education (TE) Department), dtd. 05-04-2022),” the council said in the TS EAMCET 2022 notification.

In addition, the minimum marks criterion for appearing in the entrance exam has also been waived off for this year.

“The minimum eligibility criteria (i.e., at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021,” the notification further reads.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of TSCHE for admitting students to Engineering, Agriculture, Medical (Pharmacy) and some other allied courses.

Registration for TS EAMCET 2022 is going on. Candidates can visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to apply and find more information.

