TS EAMCET 2022 registration begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's direct link

TS EAMCET 2022: Registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 has started at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 
TS EAMCET 2022 registration begins
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

TS EAMCET 2022: Online registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 has been started. Candidates can go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. 

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy. 

The last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2022 without any late fee is May 28. The application form correction window will be available from May 30 to June 6. 

Admit cards or hall tickets for the test will be released on June 25. 

For the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream, the test will be conducted on July 14 and 15 and for the Engineering stream, TS EAMCET 2022 will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20. 

&lt;strong&gt;TS EAMCET 2022 application form direct link&lt;/strong&gt;.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2022

  1. Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 
  2. Click on the ‘Online Application’ tab. 
  3. Pay the application fee, fill the application form. 
  4. Submit and take a printout of the application form. 
  5. Check your payment status. 

Candidates preparing for TS EAMCET 2022 can take the official mock tests, which will be available on the website soon. 

Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission education news
