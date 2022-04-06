Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

TS EAMCET 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

TS EAMCET 2022 registration to begin today, April 6, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 
TS EAMCET 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 07:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will begin the registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is till May 28, 2022. The correction of online application data already submitted by the candidates is from May 30 to June 6, 2022. The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of 250/- is June 7, 2022 and with late fee of 500/- is June 17, 2022. 

The hall tickets can be downloaded from June 25 to July 11, 2022. The examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15 and Engineering exam will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

TS EAMCET 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on the "TS EAMCET 2022 registration" link, on the homepage
  • Pay the registration fee.
  • Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.
  • Check the application form
  • keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
education
