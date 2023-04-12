Telangana State Council of Higher Education has opened the TS EAMCET 2023 correction window on April 12, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 correction window opens at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, link here (HT File)

The correction window for online application data already submitted by the candidate opens today and will close on April 14, 2023. The last date for submission of online applications with late fees of ₹250/- is till April 15, with ₹500/- is till April 20 and with ₹2500/- is till April 25, 2023. The registration process will end on May 2, 2023 with late fees of ₹5000/-.

The hall tickets will be available on website from April 30, 2023 and examination will be conducted on April 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023.

Direct link to make changes in TS EAMCET 2023 application form

TS EAMCET 2023: How to make changes

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on login link and fill in the login credentials.

Now, your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make changes in it.

Once done, click on submit.

Your corrections have been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

