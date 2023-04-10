TS EAMCET 2023: Registration for the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) without late fee will end today, April 10. Application forms can be submitted on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 registration without late fee ends today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Forms can be submitted up to May 2 on payment of late fees.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This year, TS EAMCET result will be used for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of the state.

Hall tickets or admit cards of TS EAMCET will be released on April 30 and the Entrance test for Engineering will be held on May 12, 13 and 14, from 9 am to 12 pm as per the revised schedule. There is no change in the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams exam, which is scheduled for May 10 and 11, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2023

Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Fist, pay the registration fee through the link given on the homepage.

Now, fill the online application form.

Take a printout of your application form and save it for future use.

Apply for TS EAMCET 2023.