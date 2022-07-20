TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET Exam 2022 revised dates released, notice here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the revised dates for TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS PGECET exams. Candidates who will appear for the exams mentioned above can check the new exam dates on the official notice available on the official website of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in.

As per the official notice, these exams were postponed from the earlier schedule i.e., from July 13 to July 15, 2022 due to incessant rains in the state.

The TS EAMCET (AM) 2022 exam will be conducted on July 30 and 31, 2022, TS ECET will be conducted on August 1, 2022 and TS PGECET will be conducted from August 2 to August 5, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates are advised to note the change in the revised schedule of the examinations and visit website concerned for downloading Hall Tickets immediately. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE.

