TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, link for admit card

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 on Friday, July 23.
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 on Friday, July 23. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the TS EAMCET hall ticket or admit card by visiting the official site at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET exam will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 for Engineering courses (E) and August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical courses (AM).

Link to download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link for 'Download Hall Ticket (E and AM)' on the home page

Enter Registration number, qualifying exam Hall Ticket No. and date of birth.

Clock on get hall ticket

Your Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download it and save it on your computer

Keep a hard copy for future use.

The hall ticket or admit card for TS EAMCET will be available for download till July 31.

ts eamcet hall tickets eamcet.tsche.ac.in
