TS EAMCET hall ticket 2022 released on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2022 admit cards. Students can go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in and download TS EAMCET hall tickets. The admit card download facility will be open up to July 11.

Application without late fee for TS EAMCET was closed on May 28 but by paying a late fee, candidates can apply for the exam up to July 7.

The exam will be held on August 14, 15 and August 18, 19, 20.

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2022 direct link

How to download TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

Go to the TSCHE website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the hall ticket download link.

Login by inserting the required details.

Download your TS EAMCET hall ticket and save a copy for future use.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy.

