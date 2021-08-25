Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET Result 2021 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here
competitive exams

TS EAMCET Result 2021 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

TS EAMCET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:54 PM IST
TS EAMCET Result 2021 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared TS EAMCET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering stream examination was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, 2021, and agriculture and medical courses stream exam were conducted on August 9 to 10, 2021. The answer key was released on August 12, 2021. Along with the result, TS EAMCET 2021 Rank Card would also be released today on the official website.

Direct link for result here

This year around 2.6 lakh students have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad. Students who qualify would be able to get admission in the state-run Engineering Colleges as well as private engineering colleges in the state.

The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30, 2021. Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts eamcet exam result competitive exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KTET admit card 2021 released on ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket

KVPY scholarship exam 2021: Application date extended, check details

UP JEE admit card released at jeecup.nic.in, direct link

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Satikartikeya tops the exam, check toppers list here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP