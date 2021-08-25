Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET Result 2021 to be declared today, how to check here
competitive exams

TS EAMCET Result 2021 to be declared today, how to check here

TS EAMCET Result 2021 will be declared today. Candidates can check the result on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The steps to check the result is given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:27 AM IST
TS EAMCET Result 2021 to be declared today, how to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be declared TS EAMCET Result 2021 on August 25, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The answer key was released on August 12, 2021. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students can download the rank cards. The rank card will contain details like personal information, totalling of marks, spellings and marks and corresponding ranks.

RELATED STORIES

The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30, 2021. Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts eamcet exam result competitive exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KTET admit card 2021 released on ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket

KVPY scholarship exam 2021: Application date extended, check details

UP JEE admit card released at jeecup.nic.in, direct link

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Satikartikeya tops the exam, check toppers list here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP