TS ECET 2023 registration begins at ecet.tsche.ac.in, know how to apply

Osmania University Hyderabad has begun the registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 on March 2. Candidates can submit their application form by May 2, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ECET 2023 application fee: The registration fee is ₹900 for the general category and for the SC/ST category the application fee is ₹500.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 20.

TS ECET 2023 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Next, pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Check your payment status

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

