Osmania University Hyderabad released the TS ECET 2023 results today, June 13. Candidates who have appeared for the TS ECET 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ECET 2023 results released at ecet.tsche.ac.in: Know how to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TS ECT 2023 examination was conducted on May 20 from 9 am to 12 noon. Earlier, the exam conducting body released the TS ECET 2023 Preliminary Key and candidates had till May 27 to raise objections.

TS ECET 2023: Know how to check results

Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TS ECET 2023 result link

Key in your login details

Your TS ECET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the TS ECET examination 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON