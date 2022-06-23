Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: TSCHE extends registration dates, notice here
competitive exams

TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: TSCHE extends registration dates, notice here

TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022 registration date has been extended. Candidates can apply on or before June 30, 2022. 
TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: TSCHE extends registration dates, notice here
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the registration date for TS Ed.CET and TS PGCET 2022. The registration date for both the examinations has been extended till June 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for PGCET and Ed.CET can apply online through the official site of pgecet.tsche.ac.in and edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2022 and Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 will be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examinations can do it through the respective official sites by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for TS Ed.CET 

Direct link to apply for TS PGCET 

TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of PGCET or Ed.CET.
  • Click on Application Fee payment link and make the payment of application fees.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The registration fees for TS PGECET is 1000/- which has to be paid online through Debit Card/ Credit Card or Net Banking. The online application fees is 650/- for TS Ed.CET, which has to be paid online as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP