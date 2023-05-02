Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6, apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 02:45 PM IST

TSCHE deferred the registration deadline for TS EdCET 2023.

The TS EdCET 2023 online registration deadline has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can now submit their applications by May 6 without a late fee. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on May 7 and 8, 2023. The TS EdCET 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 18 in three shifts from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card will be made available on May 13.

For candidates in the unreserved category, the application fee is 750; for candidates in the SC, ST, or PWD categories, it is 550.

Direct link to apply

TS EdCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on, “Application Fee Payment”

Fill in the details and pay the application fee

Proceed to fill up the application form

Fill in the details and preview/ submit

Download and print the application for future reference

