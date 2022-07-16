Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS ICET 2022 application correction window closes tomorrow at icet.tsche.ac.in

Published on Jul 16, 2022 04:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application correction window for TS ICET 2022 will close down tomorrow, July 17. Candidates who have summitted their application form can make correction in their application at icet.tsche.ac.in.

"Correction of online application (Data already submitted by the candidates) From 13 th July, 2022(Wednesday) to 17th July, 2022(Sunday)', reads the official website.

The TS ICET 2022 hall ticket will be released on July 18. The TS ICET 2022 examination will be held on Wednesday, 27th July and Thursday 28th July, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 preliminary answer key will be out on August 4.

Direct link here

TS ICET 2022: How to make correction

Visit the website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “Corrections for Filled in Application Form”

Make changes and take print out for future reference.

