Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET admit card 2021: Know how to download
competitive exams

TS ICET admit card 2021: Know how to download

The TS ICET admit card will be released today at 10 am. Candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) can download the admit card from the official website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ today 10 am onwards.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:44 AM IST
TS ICET admit card 2021: Know how to download(Hindustan Times)

The TS ICET admit card will be released today at 10 am. Candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) can download the admit card from the official website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ today 10 am onwards.

The TS ICET will be held on August 19 and 20. The preliminary key of the TS ICET-2021 will be released on August 27. The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is August 31. 

The exam is held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

TS ICET admit card 2021: Know how to download

1. Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS ICET 2021 hall ticket download ”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts icet result ts icet rank card
TRENDING NEWS

People share ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about popular dishes on Twitter

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP