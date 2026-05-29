Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS ICET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET Answer Key 2026 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

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The answer key objection window will open on May 30, 2026 and will close on June 5, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay processing fee for each objection raised.

Direct link to download TS ICET Answer Key 2026

Direct link to download TS ICET Response Sheet 2026

TS ICET Answer Key 2026: How to download

Candidates who want to download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS ICET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TS ICET exam was held on May 13 and 14, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TS ICET exam was held on May 13 and 14, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET. {{/usCountry}}

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