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TS ICET Answer Key 2026 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

TS ICET Answer Key 2026 has been released and is available at icet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here. 

Published on: May 29, 2026 02:58 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS ICET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET Answer Key 2026 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

The answer key objection window will open on May 30, 2026 and will close on June 5, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay processing fee for each objection raised.

Direct link to download TS ICET Answer Key 2026

Direct link to download TS ICET Response Sheet 2026 

TS ICET Answer Key 2026: How to download

Candidates who want to download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS ICET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

 
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Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / TS ICET Answer Key 2026 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here
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