TS ICET Result 2021 and final answer key to be released on September 23

TS ICET Result 2021 and final answer key will be released on September 23, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS ICET Result 2021 and the final answer key on September 23, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in. 

The provisional answer key was released on September 1, 2021, and the objection window was opened till September 4, 2021. Candidates who want to check their result can follow these simple steps given below. 

TS ICET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS ICET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ICET - 2021 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. 

