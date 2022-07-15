TS LAWCET hall tickets 2022 released, direct link to download

TS LAWCET hall tickets 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit cards for TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET. Admit cards are now available on the website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website by entering the candidate's registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

“Candidates may enter all the details exactly as in application form. You may download application form. Print Application Form.” says the official website.

The TS LAWCET exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2022 and the TS PGLCET exam is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2022.

TS LAWCET is held to admit students in law courses (LL.B.) for 3/5 years.

TSPGLCET is held for admitting students into LL.M courses offered by State Universities in Telangana State and its affiliated colleges.

The candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the TS LAWCET-2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to download hall tickets, check here

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on “download hall ticket” link under online application tab

Key in your registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Click on download hall ticket

Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Download and save for future purpose