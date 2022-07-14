TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: Application submission deadline extended, check details

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has deferred the last date for submission of application form for TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET. Interested candidates can apply on the website lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date of submission of application forms with late fee is July 15, 2022. The date has been extended due to heavy rains in the state.

Candidates can now submit the online application form till July 15, 2022 with a late fee of Rs.1000.

Originally the date for submitting the online application forms with a late fee of Rs.1000 was on July 12, 2022 but now the deadline has been deferred.

The TS LAWCET exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2022 and the TS PGLCET exam is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2022.

“In view of the incessant rains in the state The Last date for Submission of Online Application Form with Late Fee of Rs.1000/- is Extended upto 15-07-2022.” reads the official update.

TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2022) is conducted for admission into 3 / 5 years law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2022) is conducted for admission into LL.M courses offered by State Universities in Telangana State and its affiliated colleges.

The exam will of total 120 marks. The qualifying percentage of marks in the TS LAWCET is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). There will be no minimum qualifying mark for SC/ST category candidates for ranking.

However, the qualifying percentage of marks in the TS PGLCET is 25% (i.e. 30 marks out of total 120 marks).

The candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the TS LAWCET-2022.

Here’s how to fill the application form

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on “application fee payment” under online application tab

Pay the application fee and submit

Click on “proceed to fill application”

Fill the application form and upload documents

Submit and save for future purposes