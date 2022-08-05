Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS PECET 2022: Last date to register extended till August 8

competitive exams
Published on Aug 05, 2022 07:08 PM IST
TS PECET 2022 submission and registration of online application form without late fee deferred till August 8. 
ByHT Education Desk

The TS PECT 2022 registration process without late fee is extended till August 8. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website of TS PECT 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for the academic year 2022-2023 for seeking Admission into B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses.

“The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 12-08-2022”, reads the official website.

The TS PECET 2022 examination fee is 800 for others and 400 for SC / ST candidates.

TS PECET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, pay the application fee and check payment status.

Fill in all the required details.

Your TS PECET application form will be submitted.

Download and take print out for future reference.

