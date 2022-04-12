TS PGECET 2022 registration begins at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, important points

TS PGECET 2022 registration has started. Candidates can go to pgecet.tsche.ac.in to submit their application forms.

Osmania University conducts the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The last date to apply for PGECET 2022 without late fee is June 22 but forms can be submitted up to July 25 by paying an additional fee.

The test will be conducted from July 29 to August 1 and hall tickets will be available from July 20.

The exam fee is ₹1,000 ( ₹500 for SC, ST and PWD candidates) per test. Those who want to appear for more than one test will have to pay registration fee accordingly.

“The vacant seats after admitting GATE/GPAT qualified candidates will be filled with the candidates based on the Rank/percentile score secured in the TS PGECET- 2022 Entrance Test. For GATE/GPAT Candidates for registration of admission into M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M.Arch. / Graduate Level Pharm.D (P.B.), Full Time courses a separate Notification will be issued,” an official statement said.

TS PGECE is for admission to PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses.

