Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS PGECET answer key 2022 released on pgecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

TS PGECET answer key 2022 released on pgecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Aug 14, 2022 11:58 AM IST
TS PGECET answer key released on pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections till August 17.
TS PGECET answer key 2022 released on pgecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS PGECET 2022 answer key has been released. Osmania University, Hyderabad has released Telangana State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 answer key on pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Along with answer keys, question papers and candidates' response sheets have also been published.

TS PGECET answer key 2022 download link

Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the preliminary key by sending an email to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in on or before August 17, 5 pm. TSCHE has specified a format in which objections should be raised.

“The Master copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The students have to submit their objections in the above format corresponding to Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in respect of this will be further entertained,” reads the notification.

RELATED STORIES

TS PGECET is a state-level competitive exam for admission to PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses. Osmania University conducts the test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP