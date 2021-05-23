Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS POLYCET 2021: Registration to begin tomorrow, check complete schedule here
competitive exams

TS POLYCET 2021: Registration to begin tomorrow, check complete schedule here

TS POLYCET 2021 registration begins tomorrow, May 24, 2021. Candidates can check the detailed schedule and other information on polycetts.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:38 PM IST
TS POLYCET 2021: Registration to begin tomorrow, check complete schedule here(HT FILE)

State Board of Technical Education and Training will begin the registration process for TS POLYCET 2021 on May 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of TS PolyCET on polycetts.nic.in. The registration process will begin on May 24 and will end on June 11, 2021.

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad, or appearing in 2021 can apply for TS POLYCET 2021. Read below for eligibility, important dates, and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application May 24, 2021 
Closing date of application June 11, 2021 
Last date with late fees June 13, 2021 
Date of conduct of exam Intimated Later
Declaration of results After 10 days of examination 

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification of candidates is mentioned above. Candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC 2021 are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed in all the subjects before seeking admission.

Official Notification Here

The admission schedule will be notified to the candidates after the declaration of TS POLYCET 2021 results. The admission will be made on the basis of web counselling, wherein candidates can opt for any courses in any polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue.

